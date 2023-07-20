Injured man assaulted cops as they drove him home after Hucknall pub fight

Police were called to the Green Dragon, on Watnall Road, where several men were fighting and Kirk Catton was bleeding from a head wound, on July 1, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said officers volunteered to take him to his mother' home nearby, but despite getting a free ride he swore at them: “You can't even drive.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

They pulled over when they realised he was wriggling around in the back without a seatbelt and tried to put it on him.

Kirk Catton assaulted the officers as they drove him home after he was injured in a fight at the Green Dragon on Watnall Road. Picture: Google Earth.

However, Catton kicked out between the seats, striking one officer just above his elbow and leaving him with a bruise.

As he was restrained to prevent any further assaults, Catton spat blood from his mouth and it landed on the officer's leg. He continued to be verbally and physically aggressive.

One officer said: “This was a disgusting display from Catton and there was absolutely no reason for this. I’'s not acceptable to assault me or any other police officer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I think it’s outrageous under the circumstances where we were trying to get him home safely.”

The court heard he has six previous convictions for seven offences, including assault causing actual bodily harm from 2017.

And he is currently serving a community order, with unpaid work and rehabilitation days, for assaulting a woman in The Peacock pub, in May 2022.

Catton, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Catton has “quite severe mental health issues”, with a history of alcohol abuse and binge-drinking.

She said: “Alcohol was a factor and it was due to the breakdown of his relationship and him becoming homeless.”

Catton was jailed for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months because “there is a realistic prospect of his rehabilitation order”.