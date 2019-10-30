Irate mechanic threatened to blow up woman's car in Mansfield

A Mansfield man who was owed money for car repairs stormed into an autistic woman's home and threatened to blow her car a court heard.



Howard Vincent jumped over a gate and entered the house on Netherfield Lane, Meden Vale, on July 31.

"He was shouting threats about being owed money," said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

The court heard the occupant of the house, who has been diagnosed with autism, also suffers from severe anxiety.

"She was so scared that she began to stammer," said Ms Fawcett.

"He made threats in the kitchen.

""I will blow the f***** up that's out there," he said about the car parked outside.

""I want my money.""

The woman went upstairs and called her mother, and Vincent ran off.

In a victim impact statement, she said: "I feel I am going to struggle to manage my nightmares.

"He had no right to threaten me or put me in fear.

"I am worried that he will come back. This has caused me extreme distress."

Vincent, 50, of Mansfield Road, Old Clipstone, admitted making the threats when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: " There is clearly a background and you were owed money.

"Owed money or not, it's not an excuse to behave in the manner that you did.

"It clearly caused her to fear what was going to happen.

"I take the view it was an idle threat issued against a heated background."

He handed Vincent a two year conditional discharge and imposed a restraining order, banning him from contacting the woman, except through solicitors.

Costs of £85 and £21 government surcharge were also ordered.