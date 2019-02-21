Jacksdale pair fined after failing to remove caravans from green belt site

Two Jacksdale residents have been fined after failing to remove caravans from a green belt site.

Ethan Gaskin, aged 30, and Neesha Cooper, aged 32, of Selston Road, Jacksdale, both pleaded guilty to ignoring a notice to clear land that breached planning control.

The 'green belt land' on Selston Road.

A planning enforcement notice, served in 2016, related to a breach of planning control on green belt land on Selston Road, Jacksdale.

The notice ordered residential caravans, vehicles, timber field shelter, wooden shed and hard standing to be removed from the land, as well as a reduction in the height of fencing.

The notice was upheld on appeal by the planning inspector when it was deemed that the land should be returned to its previous condition by October, 5, 2017.

When officers visited the site in December 2017 they found that none of the requirements of the enforcement notice had been complied.

A revisit in May 2018 found that still nothing had been done to address the notice.

Magistrates found that there had been persistent non-compliance with the enforcement notice and ordered them both to pay a fine of £75, costs of £50 and a victim surcharge of £30 – a total of £155 each.

Councillor Christian Chapman, Cabinet Member for Crime Prevention, said: “As a council, we have tried to work with the landowners since the enforcement notice was issued in 2016

but numerous visits have proven that they just don’t want to listen. In this case, we were left with no choice but to prosecute.

“The land had become a blight on the area, not to mention the various habitats that were being destroyed by the fittings on site. This successful case proves that those who refuse to work with planning control should not expect to get away with it.”

The court heard that the defendants have now moved the caravans and vehicles off the site but the shelter is still in position. Officers will continue to work with the defendants to ensure they comply fully with the notice.