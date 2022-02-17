Ashfield man jailed for 22 years after slashing a woman's throat over football

Nottingham Crown Court heard that Ian Hensworth believed he had killed his victim following the incident, which came after an argument in his living room.

Earlier the same morning, the 62-year-old could be heard shouting in his back garden along with a woman, in an argument which was described as going on ‘for some time’.

Later that afternoon, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Hensworth and a group of friends were at his house to watch a football game in the midst of the Euro 2020 tournament.

Ian Hensworth has been jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of attempted murder

Most of the group were in the living room and chatting.

Hensworth, who was outside, then began shouting about football and made his way back into the house.

Without speaking, Hensworth then grabbed a craft knife and moved directly towards his victim, a 41-year-old woman, before slashing her in the neck.

He then ran out of the house and moved into the alleyway a few doors down before sitting down.

Police and medics were called and were quickly at the scene.

The woman was left in a critical condition but has now made a full recovery.

On arrest, Hensworth told police that that she had ‘messed up his football’ so he ‘killed her’, saying she ‘broke my football and I slashed her throat that’s all there is to it full stop’.

Despite admitting to attacking his victim, he pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted murder.

However, a subsequent two-day trial led to a jury finding him guilty.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, February 16, Hensworth, of Hartley Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 22 years in prison.

He must serve two-thirds of his sentence before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Detective Constable James Newton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack which very nearly cost a woman her life.

“If it wasn’t for the quick actions of the victim’s friends and the first police officers to the scene, it is likely that the victim would have died, and it is both fortunate and thankful that she made a recovery given the injuries he inflicted on her.

"The pair knew each other and there was a lot of trust there, so it is abhorrent that he also betrayed that.

“Astonishingly, after the incident he remained completely nonchalant, admitting the offence to officers and quite bluntly stating he thought he had killed her, saying that the reason was because she had ‘messed up his football’”.

“Not only this, he then went on to plead not guilty and put the victim and others involved through a trial, which could only go one way given the evidence.

“I am very pleased that the courts have recognised the seriousness of Hensworth’s actions and that he will now go on to serve a lengthy jail term.