Jail for drugged-up Ashfield van driver who rammed pregnant woman’s car

A drugged-up Ashfield man who couldn’t remember ramming a "terrified" pregnant woman's car and deliberately crashing into three more drivers has been locked up, a court has heard.

David Marlow's first victim feared he was trying to kill her when he smashed into her car door on Poplar Avenue, Kirkby, on May 13 last year, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

She was left with severe neck and back pain, needed constant painkillers to go to work, and was “extremely worried” about her pregnancy.

Later the same evening, another woman in an Audi saw his van weaving too close behind her and flashing the headlights.

Nottingham Crown Court

She moved to get out of the way but Marlow continued to follow, making her feel "targeted and intimidated."

Marlow overtook and cut in front before reversing into her twice. When she tried to evade him she hit a vehicle behind her.

Marlow drove away again, scratching a third woman's white Mercedes A-Class.

On the same night he repeatedly rammed a couple who were sitting in a BMW parked outside a chip shop on Portland Road, Hucknall.

He only stopped when the police arrived but ignored them and drove home to Brickyard Drive, Hucknall, where he stumbled out with a female passenger, over the limit for amphetamines.

He failed to attend a court hearing on November 13 and was arrested ten days later. While in custody at HMP Nottingham he caused £5,000 of damage by ripping metal ceiling tiles loose to block a video camera.

The court heard he also committed four “unsophisticated” shop thefts between October 22 and 31, stealing a coat, boxers shorts and cleaning products. He has 32 previous convictions for 81 offences between 1995 and 2023, and breached a three-month suspended sentence for carrying a knife.

Marlow’s barrister said the father-of-four, whose complex mental health needs are exacerbated by substance misuse, had been trying to start a handyman business at the time.

“He says he has limited recollection and disputed doing it intentionally,” she said. “He will be released from prison clean from drink and drugs.”

On Wednesday, Recorder Christopher Felstead sentenced him to 20 months and banned him from driving for 26 months.

Marlow, aged 43, formerly of Clumber Street, Kirkby, admitted dangerous driving, theft, criminal damage and failing to surrender at previous hearings.