Jail for jealous Mansfield man who assaulted "on-off" partner

A jealous Mansfield man who accused his "on-off" partner of sleeping with their mutual friend and assaulted her in the street has been jailed.

Ryan Ward confronted the woman outside his stepfather's Foston Close home, at 7.30am, on April 18, and when she walked off, he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the ground.

Police found a small amount of cannabis on him when he was arrested, and he admitted both offences at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on April 20.

When Ward returned to his stepfather's home to collect a methadone script the next day, he was not allowed in, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

"He punched a double-glazed window and broke one pane of glass," he said.

He tested positive for cocaine at the police station and missed a follow-up drugs test on April 6, and a court date scheduled for April 24.

Ward had previously received a community order for assaulting the same woman, the court heard.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Ward became street homeless and lived in a tent, but is now living with a neighbour.

He said Ward's mother is terminally ill, and he is under a lot of stress, because he believes he is not welcome at the family home to see her.

Ward, 33, of Foston Close, admitted the offences at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The order was revoked and he was given a prison sentence of 14 weeks.

He was ordered to pay £50 compensation for the window, and £100 to his victim, with a £115 government surcharge.

