Jail for Kirkby man with 60 convictions who threatened to smash shop windows

A Kirkby man who threatened to smash shop windows after claiming he had been short changed over a cup of hot chocolate has been jailed, a court heard.

Benjamin Ross turned up at the shop at 3.50pm, on August 18, and told the shopkeeper he'd been given the wrong change at 9am.

But when she checked CCTV from the morning and said there was no sign of him, Ross threatened to come back that night and smash the windows.

"She was genuinely scared about what he was going to do and called the police," said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

The court heard he scrawled his name on market stalls with a black marker pen on March 17, and received a community order.

He also ignored a police direction to leave an area on July 20, stole £5 of cereal bars on September 5, and and a £1 packet of Rizla papers, on September 13.

He was found with amphetamine when he was arrested on Wednesday, October 30.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said drug addiction was at the root of Ross' "low-level offending", and he claimed to have been in custody 52 times.

"It is fair to say he is extremely frustrated," she said.

"He was arrested four times for breach of bail when he wasn't in breach of those conditions and spent quite a period of time in custody.

"His health is suffering. He just wants somewhere to live."

The court heard Ross has 60 previous convictions for 116 offences.

Ross, 33, care of Edward Street, Kirkby, admitted all the offences, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "People have bent over backwards to help you. But until you genuinely want to take that help, any probation measures are doomed."

He gave Ross 13 weeks in prison, and ordered him to pay a £122 government surcharge.

