Jail for Mansfield man caught with a Taser

A Mansfield man has been locked up after police found a Taser in his home.

Officers carried out a search warrant at Stephen Newton's Noel Street home on July 8, and found the weapon in a pink cash box.

He told police that someone had left it there two to three months earlier, said prosecutor Ruth Snodin.

"He stated that he hadn't used it on anyone but he had clicked the button," she said.

"He said he should have thrown it out of the window and when told he should have handed it in to the police, he said he would never do that."

Tim Haines, mitigating, said Newton had long-standing alcohol and heroin problems.

In February 2018, he received a community order for possession of a knife and was "extremely fortunate not to go prison", when he was resentenced in October for breaching the order.

"The order has now been breached for the second time and it seems to me that the message has to be sent that court orders have to be complied with," said district judge Jonathan Taaffe.

"It's further aggravated because you're here before the court for possession of a Taser."

Newton, 63, admitted possession of the weapon and failing to comply with a community order, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He received a total of 26 weeks in prison and was ordered to pay a £122 government surcharge.

