Jury finds Hucknall man not guilty of rape following trial

By Court reporter
Published 13th Oct 2025, 11:26 BST
A Hucknall man who had been accused of raping a young woman has been found not guilty by a court.

Jamie Paylor had denies raping the woman and told Nottingham Crown Court they had consensual sex when he was invited for drinks at her friend's home.

Following a trial last month, Paylor, aged 23, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, was found not guilty of two counts of rape by a jury.

However, they could not reach a verdict on a third count of sexual assault.

Nottingham Crown Court

At a mentions hearing on Friday, October 10, Paylor was acquitted on the third count by a judge.

Previously, the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told police officers Paylor was being too rough and she had asked him to stop multiple times.

She was examined forensically, but there was no evidence to indicated the sexual activity was non-consensual.

After learning of the allegations, Paylor attended the police station with his mother, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

