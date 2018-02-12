Killer released on licence from Notts prison on the run

A convicted killer recently released on licence from a Nottinghamshire prison has gone on the run, police have said.

Mark Christopher Woolley, 52, was released on licence from HMP Ranby in November.

But he has now breached the conditions of his licence and is wanted by the Metropolitan Police on recall to prison.

He was last seen on January 31 at a probation meeting in Hackney, London, and breached his conditions on February 1.

Woolley is described as a white man, 5ft 4ins in height, of slim build with greying hair. He has various tattoos and scars on his forehead, jaw and left ear.

He has links to the Camden and Islington areas.

Anyone who sees Woolley is asked not to approach him but call 999.

Woolley was jailed for life in 2001 after killing costume designer Elizabeth Sherlock by running her own when she tried to stop him stealing her handbag.

Anyone with information on Mark Woolley's whereabouts should call police 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.