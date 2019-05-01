Kirkby alcoholic smashed life-line system

A Kirkby alcoholic who went to fix his wife's garden fence ended up punching a life-line monitoring system and damaging a toilet seat, a court heard.

Steven Crawford was drunk when he turned up at the woman's Forest Town address, and when she told him their relationship was over, began insulting her, on April 15.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett told magistrates that he fell asleep and smoke began rising from the table where he dropped his cigarette.

He punched the life-line three or four times after his wife activated it because she felt "scared," said Ms Fawcett.

"She saw him go into the bathroom and throw the toilet seat across the bathroom," she said.

At one point, Crawford shut the front door on her, and she "had visions of him setting her home on fire" because he had dropped a lit cigarette on the rug.

The court heard their seven-year relationship had deteriorated badly.

In a statement, his wife said: "I won't put up with this emotional abuse. If he loved me he wouldn't treat me this way.

"He won't leave me alone, I feel like I need protection."

But the court heard her request for a restraining order had since been withdrawn.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Crawford, who denied damaging the toilet seat, but admitted the charge, had a "significant alcohol problem".

She said he was now attending a Baptist church, where he helped other members and was well-liked. He is waiting for a bed on a residential alcohol treatment programme, she added.

Crawford, 33, of Mary Street, admitted criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £80, and was ordered to pay a £30 government surcharge.