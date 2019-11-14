Kirkby woman in court for a single cannabis joint

A Kirkby woman was taken to court after police found a single cannabis joint at her home.

Police discovered it when they executed a search warrant at Denise Donner's Vernon Road address, at 9am, on June 28.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said Donner's last offence was in June 2016, and police "ttok the view it should be dealt with in court because of her previous convictions.

Donner, 46, admitted possession of the Class B drug when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

