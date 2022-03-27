Officers acting on intelligence stopped a group of youths in Bestwood Park Drive in Top Valley, at around 4.30pm on March 21.

After attempting to flee from officers, one of the youths was caught and was then found to be in possession of a kitchen knife.

A 16-year-old boy, who can’t be named, has now been charged with possessing a knife in a public place and has since been released on conditional bail.

He will appear at Nottingham Youth Court on April 6.

Sergeant David Hodson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “When people make the decision to carry a knife in public, they are placing themselves and others at considerable risk of serious harm.