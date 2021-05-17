Knife incident on edge of Dispatch district prompts speedy police response

Officers were called to the disturbance in Amesbury Circus, Cinderhill, shortly before 3pm on Saturday, May 15.

It was reported that the suspect punched a man to the head and was wanting to fight people.

Police teams, including dog officers, swiftly responded and searched the area for the suspect who had reportedly been seen running off.

Police reacted fast to arrest the man after reports he was threatening people with a knife

Following enquiries, which included searching a house in Amesbury Circus, a man was arrested.

The victim of the assault suffered swelling but no other injuries were reported during the incident.

Curtis Goode, 40, of Amesbury Circus, has been charged and remanded in connection with the reports and was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today (Monday).

He is charged with section four public order, common assault by beating, threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place, possession of a bladed article in a public place and using threatening behaviour.

PC Michael Tyers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force takes all reports of knife crime and violence very seriously and we will always investigate incidents reported to us and look to take appropriate action against those suspected to have committed such offences.