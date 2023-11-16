News you can trust since 1904
Knife seized as suspected drug dealer arrested in Hucknall

A suspected drug dealer was tackled to the ground and a large knife recovered after police responded to reports of a disturbance in Hucknall.
By John Smith
Published 16th Nov 2023, 17:17 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 17:17 GMT
Officers were called to an address in Ogle Street shortly after midday on Tuesday, November 14, but found nothing to be concerned about.

As they were about to leave, a suspect jumped from the window of a neighbouring property and ran from the scene.

Another suspect came face-to-face with a police officer on a communal stairwell and was tackled to the ground as he tried to flee.

Police have arrested two people in Hucknall in connection with drugs offences. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice have arrested two people in Hucknall in connection with drugs offences. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Once inside the address officers seized dozens of wraps of suspected class A drugs and a large hunting-style knife.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

A 30-year-old woman was also detained on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

Detective Constable Christopher Archer, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The officers involved did a great job, not only to detain a fleeing suspect, but also to take a potentially deadly weapon out of circulation.

“We are well aware of the impact drug-related crime has on our communities and are working hard every day to disrupt the activities of the criminals and organised gangs responsible.

“So, if people believe such items are being traded in an address near them, I urge them to get in touch and tell us about them.”