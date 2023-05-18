News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030

Large cordon being removed around Ashfield site where human remains were found

A large-scale cordon at the scene where human remains were found in Ashfield is being removed.

By John Smith
Published 18th May 2023, 18:13 BST- 1 min read

Officers are now vacating the scene as the digging work at the site has been completed.

Police were first called to Coxmoor Road in Sutton on April 26 after a member of the public came across a number of bones.

Specialist officers working alongside scientists have been at the site for three weeks.

Investigation work has been completed at the Sutton site where human bones were foundInvestigation work has been completed at the Sutton site where human bones were found
Investigation work has been completed at the Sutton site where human bones were found
Most Popular

Skeletal remains were removed from the site at the end of last week and a post-mortem is in progress to determine the identity of the person and cause of death.

Read More
Hucknall ‘hit and run’ leaves man in hospital with broken arm

Superintendent Claire Rukas said: “This continues to be an extremely complex investigation with officers working alongside a whole range of scientists to find out who this person is and how they died.

“I would like to thank the community for their full support as we know a cordon of this size would have caused much inconvenience.

“We have now reopened the road, and our cordon has been removed.

"We will keep you updated as the investigation develops.”