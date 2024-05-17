Latest figures: The seven worst Hucknall streets for crime - is yours on the list?

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for Nottinghamshire Police, which are for March 2024.

See www.police.uk for additional breakdowns of crime figures per area.

The data states that crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Friday, May 17, 2024.

According to recently released data, there were 316 reported crimes in Hucknall in March 2024.

Over 80 of these were related to shoplifting, while more than 70 were categorised as violence and sexual offences.

Here are seven streets identified as having the most reported crimes (in March 2024).

1 . Emperor's Way In March 2024, there were 20 crimes reported on or near Emperor's Way. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Near Arc Cinema/shopping area Near Hucknall's Arc Cinema and the town's main shopping area, there were 14 crimes reported in March 2024. Photo: Peter & Samantha Creighton Photo Sales

3 . Latin Grove 12 crimes were reported on or near Latin Grove in March 2024. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales