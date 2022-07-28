Latest Hucknall and Bulwell cases heard by Nottingham magistrates include speeding and harassment

Lisa Middleton, 45, of Ethel Avenue, Hucknall, pleaded not guilty to doing 37mph in 30mph zone in Papplewick on May 27 last year, and not guilty to a charge of failing to provide information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence when stopped by police in Arnold on or around June 30 last year.

Magistrates found her guilty of both charges and fined her £660, plus £120 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, and imposed six points on her licence.

Cameron Hoffen, 26, of Hemlock Gardens, Bulwell, pleaded not guilty to driving without due care and attention in Nottingham on May 19 last year, but was found guilty and fined £440, plus £400 costs and a £44 victim surcharge and had nine points put on his licence.

The cases were all heard at Nottingham Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

Mark Whyler, 32, of Station Terrace, Hucknall, pleaded guilty to racially and religiously aggravated harassment of a police officer in Nottingham on February 5 this year and was ordered not to drink alcohol for 90 days, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £50 compensation, plus £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.