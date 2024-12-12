Law change means more penalties for using phones while driving in Nottinghamshire

More penalties were handed out to drivers using phones in Nottinghamshire last year, new figures show.

According to the Government, a change in the law may be behind a 33 per cent rise in the number of fixed penalty notices (FPN) given to drivers using their phones across England.

Figures show Nottinghamshire Police handed out 581 FPNs for the offence in 2023, up from 335 the year before.

Last year 332 resulted in a court summons, while 249 resulted in a fine.

Nottinghamshire has seen an increase in people being charged with using a mobile phone while driving.

These figures do not include FPNs ultimately cancelled by the force.

A law change has broadened the definition of phone use – meaning the offence is now triggered whenever someone holds or interacts with their device.

The Home Office has cited the change as the reason for 9,000 more offences being logged in 2023, with 36,800 FPNs issued outside of London.

The RAC highlighted a ‘concerning’ rise in young people using phones behind the wheel, based on a national survey of drivers.

Its research suggests 39 per cent of drivers aged 17 to 24 had checked texts or emails while driving, and 30 per cent had taken a photo or recorded a video.

Rod Dennis, the organisation's road safety spokesman, said: "Anyone who uses a mobile phone at the wheel in any way is not just risking their own lives, but those of their passengers and all other road users."

"The only ‘screentime’ drivers should have in the car is looking through the windscreen as they focus on the road.”

He welcomed the introduction of AI-assisted cameras which he said will better allow police to identify people breaking the law.

Drivers can receive six penalty points and a £200 fine if they are caught using a phone while driving.

Nottinghamshire Police handed out a total of 28,076 driving-related FPNs last year, excluding cancelled notices.

This included 23,318 offences for speeding and 602 for not wearing a seatbelt.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Using a phone while driving is a serious distraction that risks the lives of drivers and other road users.

"While enforcement is a matter for the police, there are tough laws in place to clamp down on phone use behind the wheel, and the Government is committed to reducing the numbers of those killed and injured on our roads."