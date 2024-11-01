Police are searching for man in a taxi who stole a concrete lion statute in Hucknall.

The incident happened between 7pm and midnight on Sunday, October 27.

The three-foot high lion was stolen from outside a property on Ashgate Road and CCTV showed a male with the lion and two other statues getting into a taxi at 11.10pm.

Police are appealing for information to find a lion statue stolen by a man in taxi. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

At 12.55am on Wednesday, October 30 a house on Bestwood Road was broken into and a large ornament of a lady was stolen from the front window.

Some time between Thursday, October 17 and noon on Friday, October 25, a door was removed from a shed on Bentinck Street and an untidy search made, but nothing was stolen.

Between 8pm on Friday, October 25 and 10am on Saturday, October 26, a black Raleigh ladies hybrid bike, with white writing on the frame, and a man’s mountain bike were stolen from a garden in Flying Beadstead Way.

At 6.22am on Saturday, October 26, two males attempted to break into a garage on Airfield Way – both men were white, the first 5ft 10in wearing a black puffer jacket and a dark beanie style hat and the second 5ft 7in wearing a black jacket and black balaclava.

Between 4.30pm on Sunday, October 27 and 1.30pm on Monday, October 28, dust caps were removed and air let out of the tyres on a red Ford EcoSport car parked on St Marys Way – this also happened on the evening of Monday, October 11.

Between 2.30pm and 4.15pm on Thursday, October 24, a red/orange Decathlon Rockrider 540 push bike was stolen from outside Hucknall Leisure Centre on Linby Road after the securing chain was cut.

Some time between Thursday, October 24 and 3.35pm on Friday, October 25, a decoration was stolen from outside a property on Annesley Road.

Between 8.30pm and 9pm on Friday, October 25, a custom built black Vitus Nucleus Mountain Bike with lots of red detail, purple in the middle of the wheels and a red disc on the front and back, was stolen from a front garden on St Marys Way.

Between 4.30pm on Friday, October 25 and 7.30am, the front right tyre was punctured with a screwdriver on a blue Volvo XC 90 parked in Carlingford Road.

Between 9pm on Sunday, October 27 and 9am on Monday, October 28, the paintwork was scratched on a car on St Marys Way.

At 5.20pm on Thursday, October 24, there was a report of two white males riding off-road bikes around the Farleys Lane area.

At 4.44pm on Friday, October 25, group of youths aged 11-15 years-old pushed a shopping cart into a shop front on Central Walk and were chased off by the owner – no damage was caused.

Between 2.45pm and 3pm on Saturday, October 26, a pumpkin was thrown at a property window on Emperors Way and three 12-year-old males were seen running away towards the Co-op shop.

Around 4.10pm on Saturday, October 26, there was a report of four or five males aged 16 and 17 racing around Lovesey Avenue on motorbikes, all wearing balaclavas and no helmets.

At 4.35pm on Saturday, October 26 there was a report of a large group of off-road motorbikes on Sheperhd Street, all doing wheelies when riding to and from Merlin Park – all were wearing tracksuits, no helmets and either black balaclavas or ski masks.

At 3.04pm on Sunday, October 27 in Titchfield Park there was a report of two males on a motorbike riding around the park, both were white, teenagers and wearing black clothing, one was wearing a silver and red helmet.

Between 6.50pm and 7.06pm on Monday, October 28, three or four youths were setting off fireworks in a very enclosed space near the plant room at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

At 8.38pm on Monday, October 28, four youths, all aged approximately 17, were throwing fireworks into gardens on Windmill Grove.

In the early hours of Tuesday, October 29, a group of youths were running up and down Park Road, tipping over the bins, including glass collection bins, left out for collection.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should email the Ashfield Police ar [email protected] or you can contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.