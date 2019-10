A London teenager has been handed a suspended sentence after carrying a knife in Bulwell.

19-year-old Konrad Leszczynski-Leszcz of Gloucester Close, London, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and also driving with no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and fraudulently using a registration mark.

He was given a sentence of 11 weeks suspended for 12 months.

A knife and car were seized on Commercial Road in Bulwell just after midnight on Thursday, October 10.