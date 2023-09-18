M1 chase that saw cop car rammed into barriers at 70mph features on tonight's Police Interceptors

Watch more videos on Shots!

Two officers were extremely lucky to avoid serious injury after their car was rammed on the M1, causing it to spin and hit a barrier.

Four police vehicles were also damaged after being rammed during the pursuit of a Mercedes Sprinter van, stolen from an address in Sheffield and on cloned plates.

As the van heads further north, teams from Nottinghamshire join colleagues from Derbyshire and Leicestershire as they work together to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

The dramatic M1 chase that ended with a police car being smashed up after being rammed at 70mph is featured on tonight's Police Interceptors. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Also on tonight’s programme, a cross-border burglar is snared by police who also recovered motorbikes he had stolen and stashed in the back of a van.

The Ford Transit was spotted travelling at speed along the A632 Main Road at Langwith.

When an officer tried to stop the vehicle, his unmarked vehicle was reverse rammed and an occupant in the van got out and attacked it with a crowbar.

Following a pursuit, the van was found abandoned in the Warsop area a short time later.

Officers managed to gain entry and found three motorbikes which had been stolen from a garage in Heath, Derbyshire.

Mobile phone tracking led to the arrest of a suspect who was subsequently charged and convicted.

He was jailed for two years and three months.

This week, Nottinghamshire Police is also shining a spotlight on its ongoing proactive work, working closely with partners, to combat rural, heritage, and wildlife crime blighting local communities.

The force is supporting the National Rural Crime Action Week (September 18 to 23), with a number of operations, events, and activities taking place across the county aimed at disrupting and preventing criminal activity and bringing offenders to justice.

Issues police will be tackling include illegal off-road biking and anti-social behaviour, illegal hunting, poaching, hare coursing, and fishing, speeding on rural roads and through villages, fuel theft and cross-border crime, including vehicle and plant machinery theft and rural acquisitive crime.