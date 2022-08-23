Machetes and knives used in violent Nottingham fight that left people with 'life-altering injuries'

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they particularly want to speak to following the altercation between two groups of people, some of whom were armed with bladed weapons, which broke out in Clifton Road East at 3.40am on Sunday, June 26.

It is believed a number of individuals fled the scene and left the city centre.

Police have made a number of arrests in connection with the violence, but Detective Constable Ruth Towle, who is investigating the incident, is calling for the public’s help in locating more people believed to have been involved.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the incident

DC Towle said: “This was an extremely serious incident involving two groups which have chased one another.

“It is really important that we locate the man in the CCTV image we have released who could hold vital information to help us with our investigation.

“This incident has left a number of individuals involved with serious life-altering injuries.

“There is no place for violence on the streets of our city and county.

"The force is continuing to work tirelessly every day to prevent knife crime and this ongoing work includes targeting people who carry weapons on our streets as well as focusing on proactive preventative and educational work to prevent weapon-enabled crime and violence from happening in the first place.”