Machetes and knives used in violent Nottingham fight that left people with 'life-altering injuries'
Police have launched an investigation following a violent incident in Nottingham city centre in which knives and machetes were used and some people were left with ‘life-altering injuries’.
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they particularly want to speak to following the altercation between two groups of people, some of whom were armed with bladed weapons, which broke out in Clifton Road East at 3.40am on Sunday, June 26.
It is believed a number of individuals fled the scene and left the city centre.
Police have made a number of arrests in connection with the violence, but Detective Constable Ruth Towle, who is investigating the incident, is calling for the public’s help in locating more people believed to have been involved.
Most Popular
-
1
Hucknall boy in serious condition in hospital after house fire
-
2
Bulwell bus users to see fares go up from this weekend
-
3
Hucknall Food and Drink Festival is tasty treat as big crowds attend again
-
4
Appeal to catch brazen Hucknall bike thief caught in the act on leisure centre CCTV
-
5
Hucknall: Council officers say no decision taken on Whyburn Farm but Independents confident proposals will be supported
DC Towle said: “This was an extremely serious incident involving two groups which have chased one another.
“It is really important that we locate the man in the CCTV image we have released who could hold vital information to help us with our investigation.
“This incident has left a number of individuals involved with serious life-altering injuries.
“There is no place for violence on the streets of our city and county.
"The force is continuing to work tirelessly every day to prevent knife crime and this ongoing work includes targeting people who carry weapons on our streets as well as focusing on proactive preventative and educational work to prevent weapon-enabled crime and violence from happening in the first place.”
Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image or who has any other information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 125 of 26 June 2022, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.