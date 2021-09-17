Machetes, lock knives and daggers among 244 weapons handed in during knife amnesty

Hunting knives, machetes, daggers, lock knives, truncheons, a crowbar, hand axe and steel bar were among the weapons deposited in 11 amnesty bins across the county.

Two starting pistols and 158 kitchen knives were also handed in after the force invited people to ‘safely dispose of knives and other banned weapons without the fear of being punished’.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, Nottinghamshire Police knife crime lead, said: “We are delighted with the number of knives safely deposited and taken out of harm’s way.

A zombie knife and a push dagger are some of the weapons now off our streets.

“Any knife or weapon which is handed in is one less on our streets and I would like to thank members of the public who disposed of weapons and who continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us as we strive to drive down knife crime and weapon-enabled violence in our communities.

“It is fantastic to have removed so many weapons from circulation, many of which would have had the potential to cause lethal harm in the wrong hands.

“This positive response from the public shows that people are realising that possessing knives, both in public and private, is unacceptable and they understand the potentially devastating consequences that knife and weapon-enabled crime can have on their own lives and other people’s lives.”

The amnesty was held following the introduction of new legislation under The Offensive Weapons Act 2019, meaning it is now illegal to have certain types of knives and other items ,even at home in private, as well as it being an offence to carry them in public.

Some of the weapons recovered during the amnesty included those now covered by the new laws such as zombie knives, swords, flick knives and throwing stars.

Sergeant Adam Brown, from the force’s city north Operation Reacher team, organised the weapons amnesty.

He said: “The success of this initiative is testament to our communities and their commitment to helping us make Nottinghamshire a safer place.

“It is a clear sign of support from the public in our ongoing drive to take dangerous weapons off the streets.