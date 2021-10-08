Machetes seized and boys arrested after 'weapons chase' down Dispatch district street
Two machetes have been recovered – and four people arrested, including two boys – amid shocking reports that people were being chased with weapons along a Dispatch district street.
After a 999 call, police were attended Jennison Street, Bulwell following the reports and as officers became more visible, a group in the area were reported to have fled.
This led to a short foot chase before officers were able to detain a group of young men.
Two boys, aged 15 and 16, and two men, aged 18 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of affray.
Two machetes were found after officers conducted a search of the area, and an investigation is ongoing into the incident, which happened at 4.10pm on Wednesday, October 6.
Detective Sergeant Nick Wood, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This type of behaviour can be extremely frightening for those who witness it and it is completely unacceptable.
“Our job is to make the public feel safe and reduce any risk as soon as possible, and this is a great example where officers were in scene within minutes of this being reported to us.
“Not only this, but four young men were arrested in relation to the incident, and we hope that by taking this swift action this offers reassurance to the public.
“Our investigation into the incident is ongoing.
"We would appeal to anyone who might have seen the incident, or has any information, to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 516 of 6 October 2021.”