Machetes seized and boys arrested after 'weapons chase' down Dispatch district street

Jennison Street in Bulwell. Photo: Google

After a 999 call, police were attended Jennison Street, Bulwell following the reports and as officers became more visible, a group in the area were reported to have fled.

This led to a short foot chase before officers were able to detain a group of young men.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, and two men, aged 18 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Two machetes were found after officers conducted a search of the area, and an investigation is ongoing into the incident, which happened at 4.10pm on Wednesday, October 6.

Detective Sergeant Nick Wood, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This type of behaviour can be extremely frightening for those who witness it and it is completely unacceptable.

“Our job is to make the public feel safe and reduce any risk as soon as possible, and this is a great example where officers were in scene within minutes of this being reported to us.

“Not only this, but four young men were arrested in relation to the incident, and we hope that by taking this swift action this offers reassurance to the public.

“Our investigation into the incident is ongoing.