Man abandoned car with child still inside as he tried to escape police in Dispatch area.

The 26-year-old was recalled to serve the remainder of his sentence (39 days) back in July after failing to attend appointments, displaying poor behaviour and breaching curfew conditions.

Police spotted the man driving a BMW on August 2 but when they tried to detain him, he sped away and tried to escape.

Shortly afterwards, he ditched the car at the side of the road, leaving his new girlfriend and a young child still inside.

The man was tracked down by the Operation Reacher team

Since then, officers with the Operation Reacher team at Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police actively tried to locate the man and ran an intelligence-led investigation, which culminated in the man being arrested at an address at Ripley in Derbyshire.

This was the address of the female he ditched at the side of the road back in August, who on previous visits allowed searches of her property but denied still being in contact with the male.

The man will now serve the remaining 39 days of his sentence, plus a day for every one he was on the run.

An Operation Reacher spokesperson said: “This was a good result for the team.