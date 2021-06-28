Man arrested after ambulance damaged and police officer assaulted in Bulwell

The officer and his colleague were travelling along Seller’s Wood Drive in Bulwell, shortly before 9.40pm on Saturday, June 26 when they saw two men running along the street.

The men had sustained injuries during a fight and were immediately separated by officers, one of whom was kicked to the head during a struggle.

He suffered pain and discomfort but was not seriously injured.

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of assault

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray, assaulting a police officer and another assault relating to an incident at a nearby address.

He was also detained on suspicion of criminal damage caused to an ambulance during his journey to hospital for treatment.

He has subsequently been interviewed and released on bail pending further enquiries.

PC Kulwinder Bazaz, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is another example of something that happens almost every day – police officers putting themselves in harm’s way to keep members of the public safe from harm.

"We will not tolerate any assaults against them and will always take robust action when such assaults occur.