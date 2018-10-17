Man arrested after attacks on elderly women in Ashfield

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of three robberies after elderly women had her handbags stolen in Sutton last week.

The first incident happened in Woods Hill, Sutton on October 10 when an 86-year-old woman was robbed in the street.

Police were called just after 5pm

At around 5.20pm on Saturday, October 13, a 78-year-old woman was also robbed in an alleyway between Cowpes Close and Stoneyford Road.

The following day (October 14) a 68-year-old woman was pulled to the ground after trying to keep hold of her bags during the incident in Main Road, Jacksdale, at around 4pm.

There was a second robbery reported on Saturday (October 13) in Blackwell Road, an hour before the incident in Stoneyford Road, which the police is also investigating.

A police spokesman said: “Enquiries are on-going and officers would like to hear from anyone in the area that may have seen anything to call us on 101, quoting incident number 616 of October 13.”