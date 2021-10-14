Man arrested after car and cash stolen in early-morning raid on Hucknall house

Officers received information about a car stolen from a home on Charles Street shortly after 2am on Thursday, October 14.

About an hour later they spotted a car believed to have been involved and stopped it in Albert Close.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving while disqualified and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

The vehicle was taken from a driveway on Charles Street (Google Street View)

Detectives are continuing with their enquiries after a report the victim’s home was entered before cash and car keys were stolen before the vehicle was driven away.

The stolen car has not yet been recovered – it is understood to be a black 66-reg Ford Fiesta.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Hall, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While we quickly made an arrest in connection with this incident we are still progressing with our enquiries and appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around this time or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident to please come forward.

“Burglary can have a huge impact on victims, not just financially but psychologically too.

"That’s why the force treats it so seriously and works hard to investigate reports and seek justice for victims as well as well as providing them with support.

“We are continuing to do everything we can to stop burglaries from happening in the first place, including sharing crime prevention advice.

"As part of this ongoing preventative work we are urging people to check their home security and make sure they are not leaving themselves vulnerable to burglars.

“We can’t stress enough how important it is to make sure your front and back doors are kept locked, even when you’re in the house, and your windows are kept locked where possible to deter burglars.

“There are also steps people can take to remove the temptation for burglars by keeping possessions out of sight and making it seem like someone’s at home.”

Some simple crime prevention tips for your home include:

Make sure that all doors and windows are locked.

Keep desirable items out of view to passers-by. Valuables should not be visible from windows and doors in your home.

Ensure your keys are kept in a safe place out of sight and well away from your letterbox.

Don’t leave spare keys outside or in a garage or shed.

Never leave garages or sheds unlocked, especially if they connect to your property.

If you see somebody acting suspiciously report it to Nottinghamshire Police immediately by calling 101 or, in an emergency, call 999.

For more information on how to protect your home click here.