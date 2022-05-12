Man arrested after drugs and cash found and seized from car stopped in Bulwell

Acting on intelligence, officers pulled over a car in Low Wood Road shortly before 5.20pm on May 9.

After finding a drugs and a mobile phone inside the car, officers quickly headed to another address on Minver Crescent in Apley, and found equipment, cash, weapons including a knife and suspected Class A and B drugs.

A number of phones were also seized from the address.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possess with intent to supply class A drugs and possess with intent to supply class B drugs.

He has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Inspector Christine Busuttil, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to some great work and the quick actions of our officers we were able to make an arrest and seize a whole host of drugs.

“As a result of proactive policing from our dedicated police teams it has put a stop to these drugs being distributed.

“I hope this serves as a reminder to those transporting and selling illegal drugs on our streets that we do have a lot of resources at our disposal and will pursue those who believe they can break the law and continue to feed the drugs trade.”