Man arrested after drugs and cash found and seized from car stopped in Bulwell

Acting on intelligence, officers pulled over a car in Low Wood Road shortly before 5.20pm on May 9.
After finding a drugs and a mobile phone inside the car, officers quickly headed to another address on Minver Crescent in Apley, and found equipment, cash, weapons including a knife and suspected Class A and B drugs.
A number of phones were also seized from the address.
A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possess with intent to supply class A drugs and possess with intent to supply class B drugs.
He has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.
Inspector Christine Busuttil, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to some great work and the quick actions of our officers we were able to make an arrest and seize a whole host of drugs.
“As a result of proactive policing from our dedicated police teams it has put a stop to these drugs being distributed.
“I hope this serves as a reminder to those transporting and selling illegal drugs on our streets that we do have a lot of resources at our disposal and will pursue those who believe they can break the law and continue to feed the drugs trade.”
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 547 of 9 May 2022 or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.