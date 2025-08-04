Man arrested after firearm incident in Bulwell
Officers were called to Charles Way shortly before 2pm today (August 4) after reports that a gun had been seen during a confrontation between two people.
Authorised Firearms Officers were called to the scene and a suspect was detained a short time later in Tilbury Rise, Broxtowe.
A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a firearms offence and has been taken into custody.
No injuries have been reported.
Chief Inspector Iain Blackstock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Incidents of this nature cause understandable concern in our communities and will always generate a very strong police response.
“Thanks to the professionalism of all involved, a suspect was soon apprehended and nobody was hurt.”
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 377 of 4 August 2025.