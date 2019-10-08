Man arrested after hammer attack near Hucknall

A suspect has been arrested after a 33-year-old man was struck on the head with a hammer in Bestwood Park.

The assault followed a verbal altercation in Cherry Orchard Mount at around 3.05pm on Monday.

MORE: Man to appear in court charged with robbery and affray after arrest at Hucknall hotel



The victim was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Officers who were in the area witnessed a disturbance and arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the incident and he remains in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Simon Carter said: "We have been making enquiries in the area but we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

"It happened at a busy time outside Glade Hill Primary School so will have been witnessed by a number of people and we need to speak to them as soon as possible to establish the full circumstances.

"If you have information that could help the enquiry, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 524 of October 7, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

MORE: Week of action to tackle rural and wildlife crime in Nottinghamshire