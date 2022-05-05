Police were called to an address in Hucknall following reports of a break-in.

A woman sustained minor injuries after allegedly being assaulted by a man who was also thought to be carrying a knife at the time.

The incident reportedly took place at around 10am on Tuesday, May 3.

A man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted in Hucknall

Vladimir Kacailo, 19, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, burglary and possession of a knife.

Kacailo, of Alfred Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 4 and was remanded in custody.

He is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 1.

Detective Sergeant James Flint, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire Police is absolutely committed to tackling all incidents of violence against women and girls, knife crime and burglary.

“Cracking down on this type of offending is extremely important to us and will always remain among our very top priorities as a force.

“It is absolutely imperative that we respond swiftly and decisively to all reports we receive of this nature, so that we can make our communities safer for the people who live here.