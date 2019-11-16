Man arrested after shop robbery in Nottinghamshire

A man has been arrested after a shop robbery in Bulwell on Friday night.
Nottinghamshire Police received a report just after 9pm that a man armed with a sledgehammer had entered the Local 4U store on Hucknall Lane.
Officers say he threatened staff and demanded money from the till before leaving with a quantity of cash.
A police dog handler and police dog arrived on scene within minutes of the call.
The suspect was tracked by the officer and dog who detained him nearby shortly after. A sledgehammer and the stolen cash were recovered.
Police say no shop staff were injured during the robbery but damage was caused to a door during the incident.
A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbery remains in police custody.