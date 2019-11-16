Man arrested after shop robbery in Nottinghamshire

A man has been arrested after a shop robbery in Bulwell on Friday night.

Nottinghamshire Police received a report just after 9pm that a man armed with a sledgehammer had entered the Local 4U store on Hucknall Lane.

Man arrested after police dog handler and police dog swiftly respond to shop robbery report in Bulwell

Officers say he threatened staff and demanded money from the till before leaving with a quantity of cash.

A police dog handler and police dog arrived on scene within minutes of the call.

The suspect was tracked by the officer and dog who detained him nearby shortly after. A sledgehammer and the stolen cash were recovered.

Police say no shop staff were injured during the robbery but damage was caused to a door during the incident.

A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbery remains in police custody.