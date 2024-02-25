Man arrested after woman seriously assaulted in Hucknall
Officers were called to the former Bella Mia restaurant, in Annesley Road shortly before 2am on February 25 after reports a woman was being assaulted.
Upon arrival, they found a woman with significant facial injuries.
An ambulance was called and she was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre where her injuries are not life-threatening.
A 45-year-old man was arrested is being questioned on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.
A scene is in place at the restaurant whilst investigation work is carried out.
Detective Sergeant Vincent Clark, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a serious assault that left the victim with nasty injuries.
“We were quick to make an arrest in this incident and would like anyone with any information that could aid our officers in their investigation to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 52 of 25 February 2024.”