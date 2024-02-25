Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to the former Bella Mia restaurant, in Annesley Road shortly before 2am on February 25 after reports a woman was being assaulted.

Upon arrival, they found a woman with significant facial injuries.

An ambulance was called and she was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre where her injuries are not life-threatening.

A 45-year-old man was arrested is being questioned on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

A scene is in place at the restaurant whilst investigation work is carried out.

Detective Sergeant Vincent Clark, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a serious assault that left the victim with nasty injuries.

