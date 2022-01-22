Man arrested after woman 'threatened with gun' after argument in Bulwell

Officers were called to Bancroft Street at 5am

Police were called to an address in Bancroft Street, Bulwell, after receiving a report that a man had been drinking and an argument had begun in a garden at around 5am on Saturday morning (January 22).

Officers attended and swiftly recovered the suspected firearm and arrested a man at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and remains in custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Lee Cattell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were swiftly on the scene after receiving reports of this incident and quickly arrested a man.

“We understand incidents like this can cause concern for residents in the local areas but we would like to reassure the public that we believe the suspect and victim are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the community.

“Anyone who makes threats towards another person with a firearm can expect a robust response from police – and that is what happened in this case.

“Officers will also be visible in the area as our investigation continues and I would encourage people to speak with officers should they have any concerns.”