Man arrested following exposure reports in Hucknall
A suspect has been arrested after a man was reported to be performing an indecent act in public.
The incident happened in Garden Road, Hucknall, shortly before 8.30am on Monday, December 16.
A 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of exposure and has since been released on conditional police bail.
Inspector Chris Boylin, district commander for Ashfield, said: “This was an upsetting incident and was treated with the utmost seriousness.
“Extensive local enquiries have now led us to a suspect and our investigation remains ongoing.”
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101, quoting incident 111 of 16 December 2024.