Man arrested following exposure reports in Hucknall

By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Dec 2024, 14:50 BST

A suspect has been arrested after a man was reported to be performing an indecent act in public.

The incident happened in Garden Road, Hucknall, shortly before 8.30am on Monday, December 16.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of exposure and has since been released on conditional police bail.

A suspect has been arrested after a man was reported to be performing an indecent act in public. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Inspector Chris Boylin, district commander for Ashfield, said: “This was an upsetting incident and was treated with the utmost seriousness.

“Extensive local enquiries have now led us to a suspect and our investigation remains ongoing.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101, quoting incident 111 of 16 December 2024.

