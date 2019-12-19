Man arrested for possessing imitation firearm in Bulwell

A man has been arrested this afternoon (December 19), after report of suspicious activity in Bulwell.

Police arrested the 18-year-old and recovered an imitation firearm after a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

High Street

Nottinghamshire Police officers were on the scene just after 12.30pm.

After searches were carried out in the area, an 18-year-old man was arrested following a foot chase.

He remains in custody on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Christine Busuttil, neighbourhood policing inspector said: "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this isolated incident and there’s no wider risk to the public. We’d like to thank members of the community for their assistance.

"We treat any reports involving firearms extremely seriously. Even imitation firearms have the potential to cause fear and distress and we will not tolerate people carrying weapons of any kind on our streets."