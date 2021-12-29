The man was arrested after officers were called to Bulwell

George Charlton, 42, of Carlton-in-Lindrick, is charged with two counts of possessing indecent images of a child, breaching a sexual harm prevention order and attempting to breach a sexual harm prevention order.

The charges follow a police investigation in connection with alleged offences reported to officers on December 19. Police arrested a man after being called to an incident in Bulwell.

Charlton, who is also charged with driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday December 20.

He was remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 10.