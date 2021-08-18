Man arrested in Bulwell in connection with Ollerton assault

The woman was left with a swollen lip and redness to the face after a man reportedly barged into her house and then allegedly assaulted her by grabbing her around the neck and punching her.

It is then alleged the suspect drove off in his victim’s car driving for 20 miles to Bulwell before being pulled over by police and arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and driving whilst disqualified.

The 39-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident in Maltkin Close, Ollerton, at around 12.34am on Tuesday, August 17.

Nottinghamshire Police arrested the man in Bulwell

Detective Sergeant James Flint, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Anyone who makes violent threats towards another person can expect a robust response from police.”