Man arrested in connection with four Bulwell break-ins

Copper piping was stolen from two of the targeted premises and electrical items and cash was taken from another during the incidents which happened between May 31 and June 25.
Following detailed enquiries, a man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and attempted burglary in connection with these incidents.
The arrest is part of a sustained police crackdown on burglary across the county.
Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We know that burglary is an incredibly invasive and impactful crime that can make people feel unsafe in their own homes.
"That’s why the force treats this crime type so seriously and dedicated police teams continue to work hard every day to prevent these sort of upsetting crimes from happening in the first place as well as doing everything they can to pursue suspects and bring offenders to justice.”