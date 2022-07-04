Man arrested in connection with four Bulwell break-ins

Copper piping was stolen from two of the targeted premises and electrical items and cash was taken from another during the incidents which happened between May 31 and June 25.

Following detailed enquiries, a man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and attempted burglary in connection with these incidents.

The arrest is part of a sustained police crackdown on burglary across the county.

Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of Bulwell break-ins

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We know that burglary is an incredibly invasive and impactful crime that can make people feel unsafe in their own homes.