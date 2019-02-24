Man arrested in connection with serious assault in Hucknall town centre

A 25-year old man has been arrested in connection with an assault in Hucknall town centre in the early hours of Saturday which left a man with serious head injuries.

The arrest was made after Nottinghamshire Police were called just after 1am yesterday to a report of a disturbance outside the H20 Lounge and Public House in the High Street area of Hucknall town centre.

The victim, a man in his early 30s, remains in hospital, where he is continuing to receive treatment for potentially life-altering head injuries.

The man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm remains in police custody for questioning this morning

Detectives investigating the assault are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 52 of 23 February 2019.