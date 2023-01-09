Man arrested in Hucknall for possession of three knives
A man has been charged with possession of three knives after being arrested in Hucknall.
Police found a bag containing three knives after stopping a car that was being driven suspiciously.
Officers spotted the vehicle in Derby Road on Sunday, January 8, at about 1pm, before pulling it over on Watnall Road.
A suspect who fled the scene was pursued on foot by officers and detained nearby.
A search of the area then uncovered three knives.
Joseph Goodwin, aged 30, of no fixed abode, was charged with three counts of possession of a knife in a public place and one count of threatening behaviour.
He was due to appear before magistrates today, Monday, January 9.
Inspector Paul Grant, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great piece of instinctive police work by the officers on patrol, who also showed great determination in pursuing a suspect.
“It is always a great result when we are able to take dangerous and potentially lethal knives off the street.”