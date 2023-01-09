Police found a bag containing three knives after stopping a car that was being driven suspiciously.

Officers spotted the vehicle in Derby Road on Sunday, January 8, at about 1pm, before pulling it over on Watnall Road.

A suspect who fled the scene was pursued on foot by officers and detained nearby.

Police arrested a man in Hucknall and charged him with possession of a knife in public

A search of the area then uncovered three knives.

Joseph Goodwin, aged 30, of no fixed abode, was charged with three counts of possession of a knife in a public place and one count of threatening behaviour.

He was due to appear before magistrates today, Monday, January 9.

Inspector Paul Grant, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great piece of instinctive police work by the officers on patrol, who also showed great determination in pursuing a suspect.