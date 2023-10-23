Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 27-year-old was stabbed outside The Nags Head pub in Station Street.

The incident was reported to police just before 1am on Sunday, October 22.

The victim had been taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in a “life-threatening” condition.

His condition is now said to be “stable but life-altering” according to Nottinghamshire Police.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday (October 22) evening. He remains in police custody.

A cordon is in place which covers the pub and the pavements outside.

The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while a thorough investigation takes place.

Detectives have been speaking to a number of witnesses and checking CCTV.