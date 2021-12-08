Police quickly conducted a search of the area after it was taken from Cinderhill Road – and the team found the car nearby.

It is believed the keys were initially taken from the victim’s house, which were then used to steal the car at around 7.10am on Monday, December 6.

A suspect was located nearby and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.

Police have arrested a man in Bulwell on suspicion of burglary and drugs offences after a car was stolen in the town

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police also recovered a quantity of cannabis shortly after and he was further arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug.

Sergeant Sharon Powar, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Quick work from officers searching the area and conducting enquiries meant the car was located and recovered shortly after it was reported stolen.

“Incidents like this leave people in a really awful position.

"Cars are very often a main form of transport, and for many they are a lifeline.

"When a car is taken, it not only inconveniences the victim, but also can cost them financially as well.

“While we have arrested a man in relation to the incident, we are continuing to investigate.

"However, we do believe those involved are known to each other and there is no further risk to the public.”

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 89 of 6 December 2021.