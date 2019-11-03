Man arrested on suspicion of murder after man stabbed to death in Sutton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Sutton.

A man, aged 42, was stabbed and was later pronounced dead at Queen's Medical Centre following an attack on Langton Road on Friday.

Langton Road Sutton.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday ( Saturday November 2) .

Officers were called to Langton Road in Sutton in Ashfield just after 10.30pm on Friday November 1 to a report of a serious assault.

Man stabbed in the street in Sutton

A police spokesman said: "Officers remain at the scene as they continue to work to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and talk to the local community, to reassure people that we believe this is an isolated incident."

A police cordon remains in place following the incident.

Detective Inspector Becky Hodgman, who is leading the investigation, said: “A man has now been arrested following our enquiries. He remains in police custody.

"Our investigations make us believed that this was a targeted attack. We are in the early stages of the murder investigation as we continue to piece what happened before and after the attack.

"If anyone has any information please do come forward as they could be vital to the investigation.

"Officers are in the area and I would continue to encourage anyone who has any concerns to speak to one of them."

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 980 of 1 November 2019.