Man arrested on suspicion of stealing BMW in Hucknall

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary in Baksersfield on Tuesday morning after police found the vehicle on a driveway.

A car was stolen from Ryknield Road, Hucknall, at around 2pm on Monday, September 6 after the car key was stolen from inside a house following a break-in through a back door.

Computer consoles, computers and jewellery were also reported stolen.

Police were able to pinpoint the stolen car's location and track it down. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Officers were then able to pin-point the stolen car’s location.

DS Andy Hall, from Nottinghamshire’s criminal investigation department, said: "This incident shows how officers from our operational support teams utilise work to bring about quick and positive resolutions for our victims.

"We work collaboratively across the force on all incidents and officers will act instantly on any information that is received through our force control or other means.

"We are glad to be able to return the stolen vehicle to its rightful owner and enquiries are ongoing in relation to the burglary incident.

"We understand how distressing it can be to experience this crime and burglary is a priority for Nottinghamshire Police with dedicated teams focused on tackling and reducing burglary in the city and county."