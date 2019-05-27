Man charged after a car was driven into a crowd of people in Hucknall

A man has been charged after a car was driven into a crowd of people resulting in a woman receiving minor injuries.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident in South Street, Hucknall, which happened at around 1am on May 19.

AJ Davidson, of Forester Street, Netherfield, was charged in the early hours of May 21, following his arrest on May 20.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 21.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 18.

Officers are still appealing for further witnesses and information.

If you can help please call the police on 101, quoting incident number 61 of May 19.