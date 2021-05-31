Man charged after aggravated burglary in Bulwell

A man was located near to the incident in Walnut Tree Gardens, Bulwell at around 1.45pm on Wednesday May 26 as a result of quick enquiries by response officers from Nottinghamshire Police.

Now Mudasser Ismail, 18, of Sneinton Dale in Nottingham, has been charged with aggravated burglary and a further two counts of possession of a class B controlled substance.

He was remanded into custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday May 28 and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday August 27.

Detective Sergeant Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers did a fantastic job to quickly respond to the incident and make initial enquiries that led to a man’s arrest.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident, and we are now working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the burglary.

“Burglary is a very serious offence and, whenever a weapon is involved, there is always the potential for something far more dangerous to happen."

Enquiries are continuing in relation to any remaining suspects, and officers are now appealing to anyone who may have any information that could assist the investigation to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police as soon as possible.

Anyone with any information can call 101 quoting incident number 397 of 26 of May 2021.