Man charged after knife and car seized in Bulwell

A man has been charged after police seized a knife and car in Bulwell.

The items were seized on Commercial Road just after midnight last night.

Konrad Leszczynski-Leszcz, 19, of Gloucester Close, London, has been charged with possession of a knife, driving with no insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and fraudulently using a registration mark.

He was remanded to court and will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today.

